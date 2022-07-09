On this day, NASA will reveal 'secret' images taken by the most powerful telescope ever launched into space

NASA is gearing up to unveil the first cosmic images from the most powerful telescope ever launched into space: the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The space agency announced on Friday that the telescope's initial cosmic photographs will offer previously unattainable perspectives of far-off galaxies, brilliant nebulae, and a massive gas planet. A big reveal of the early observations by the $10 billion observatory which replaced the Hubble telescope, will be done in just a few days on July 12. The US, European, and Canadian space agencies are preparing to reveal the telescope's fresh insights into the universe's beginnings.

In an interview with AFP last week, Klaus Pontoppidan, an astronomer at the STSI Space Telescope Science Institute (STSI), which is in charge of Webb, said: "I'm looking very much forward to not having to keep these secrets anymore. That will be a great relief."

The Carina Nebula, a massive cloud of gas and dust located 7,600 light-years away, as well as the Southern Ring Nebula, which encircles a fading star 2,000 light-years away, were selected as part of the first batch of full-colour scientific photos by an international committee.

Webb has also performed spectroscopy, which is the precise examination of light, on the distant gas giant WASP-96 b, which was found in 2014 and is located almost 1,150 light-years from Earth. Then comes Stephan's Quintet, a small galaxy 290 million light-years away.

And possibly the most fascinating of all...using a process, called "gravitational lensing," Webb has assembled an image of incredibly far away and faint galaxies. For this, it used foreground galaxy clusters named SMACS 0723 as a type of cosmic magnifying glass for galaxies behind it.

To entice us all the space agencies have even dropped a small teaser:

Dan Coe, an astronomer at STSI, told AFP on Friday that the telescope has made scientific breakthroughs even in its maiden photographs.

"When I first saw the images... of this deep field of this galaxy cluster lensing, I looked at the images, and I suddenly learned three things about the universe that I didn't know before," he said.

"It's totally blown my mind."

(With inputs from agencies)

