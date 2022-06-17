First colour images from James Webb telescope to be released soon

James Webb Space Telescope is all set to take humanity on a unique journey as the most advansed telescope takes steps towards becoming functional. The first full-colour images taken by humanity's fresh pair of 'eye in the sky' are soon going to be available to all.

NASA, European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) are getting ready to release the pics. The images are going to be released next month.

July 12 is the big day!

The images will be released at 8 pm according to Indian Standard Time (10:30 am EDT).

James Webb Space Telescope has been undergoing a six month preparation period in which its instruments are being calibrated and its various mirrors are being carefully aligned to give us the best peek into the Universe.

The scientific community got a scare after a small meteoroid struck one of the mirrors of the telescopes in May. NASA has said that this created a small but noticeable effect on the data coming from the telescope. Realignment of the mirror was carried out.

In spite of the micro-meteoroid impact, NASA said the space telescope was “performing at a level that exceeds all mission requirements.”

This means that we may be in for a treat once first pictures from the telescope are released!

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE