Omicron less severe than other variants: Find out why?

If a new research is to be believed, Omicron is less harsh than earlier variants. It may also cause lesser damage to the lungs.

According to some latest studies, which have been carried out on lab animals and human tissues, the Omicron variant results in milder infection than other versions of the coronavirus.

Omicron produced less-damaging infections on mice and hamsters.

Also Read: Covid directly affects kidneys, can cause tissue scarring, claims study

It was often limited mainly to the upper airway, which is the nose, throat and windpipe. The other variants would many a time lead to scarring and serious breathing difficulty.

For over a month, more than a dozen research groups observed the new pathogen in the lab.

Numerous experiments, which have been made public in recent days, suggest that Omicron is milder than Delta and other variants of the coronavirus.

Also Read: Scientists identify antibodies that block Omicron Covid variant

On Wednesday, a large consortium of Japanese and American scientists, released a report, which looked to witness effects of numerous kinds of variants, such as Omicron, Delta and others, on hamsters and mice.

The study found that the animals, who were infected with Omicron, were less likely to die and also witnessed reduction in weight loss along with lesser damage to lungs.

(With inputs from agencies)