Nuts, seeds and plant oils reduce risk of an early death by 10%

Eating lots of nuts, seeds and plant oils may cut risks of early death, scientists have revealed. A team of Iranian researchers analysed diets and mortality rates, spanning up to three decades. They specifically looked at the effects of alpha-linolenic acid, which is an omega-3 found in plants such as soybeans and flaxseeds.

The study, published in the British Medical Journal, showed that people with a high intake of the nutrient, around 1.6g a day, were 10 per cent less likely to die from any cause, compared to those who consumed the lowest amounts, around 0.7g.

Also, the deaths from heart disease were lower among people who ate a diet rich in nuts and other ALA-abundant foods.

Cardiovascular diseases lead to 160,000 deaths in the UK every year and 659,000 in the US.

Earlier, a team from the Tehran University of Medical Sciences analysed results from 41 studies published between 1991 and 2021. In total, the studies included 1.2million adults, mostly from western countries, who were monitored for between two and 32 years.

It was revealed that around 198,113 deaths were recorded, 62,773 of which were caused by cardiovascular disease, while 65,954 were due to cancer. It was also found out that adults who ate lots of ALA-rich foods were 10 per cent less likely to die from all causes, equivalent to 113 fewer deaths per 10,000 person-years.

Also, it reduced the chance of dying from cardiovascular disease by 8 per cent.