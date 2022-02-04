Now, scientists discover how human noses pick up body odour’s stench

In a unique study, scientists have unearthed how human noses pick up the stench of body odour.

In this research, around 1,000 Han Chinese people were asked to rate the intensity and pleasantness of 10 odours on a 100-point scale.

The odours tested included galaxolide, a synthetic musk and 3M2H, which is one of about 120 chemicals that comprise body odour, but also carries the “characteristic scent” by itself.

The research team comprised Dr Joel Mainland of the University of Pennsylvania and the Monell Chemical Senses Center and some colleagues, including the researchers from Unilever.

They combined the results with a complete analysis of the whole genome of each participant.

The results of the study confirmed associations discovered earlier between the perception, including intensity, and genetic variants for specific odour receptors for three out of four of the scents.

For the first time, the scientists found genetic variants, which were linked to the perception of the musky scent of galaxolide and 3M2H, helping them to get identified by odour receptors of humans.

The findings of the research have been published in the journal Plos Genetics.

