Now, a perfume will bring the fragrance of outer space to earth

A fragrance that imitates the smell of space is all set to enter the market.

The fragrance was developed by Steve Pearce to help astronauts get used to the smell of space. Pearce is seeking crowdfunding to mass-produce the perfume - Eau de Space - and launch it in a wider market.



NASA has been using the fragrance for over a decade now. Pearce, who is also the CEO of Omega Ingredients, credits inputs from astronauts for his invention which took 4 years to develop. The extraterrestrial explorers have described the odour of space as the smell of seared steak, welding fumes, hot metal, rum, raspberries and a little like gunpowder too.



Omega Ingredients is also planning to launch a fragrance that smells of lunar dust called 'Smell of the Moon'.

Last week, NASA launched a Lunar loo challenge, asking the public to send across designs for compact toilets that can function in microgravity and lunar gravity.

The design will be used for the Nasa's 'Artemis' programme to land the first woman and the next man on the moon in 2024.