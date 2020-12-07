November 2020 was the hottest on record: EU

This year Europe witnessed its hottest November on record, the European Union's satellite monitoring service said on Monday.

The analysis by Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) found that November 2020 was 0.8 C hotter than the 30-year average of 1981-2010, more than 0.1 C warmer than the previous highest.

In the September-November period, known as boreal autumn, the temperatures in Europe were 1.9 C above the standard reference period, 0.4 C more than which was the previous warmest in 2006.

"These records are consistent with the long-term warming trend of the global climate," said C3S director Carlo Buontempo, as reported by news agency AFP.

"All policy-makers who prioritise mitigating climate risks should see these records as alarm bells and consider more seriously than ever how to best comply with the international commitments set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement".

The analysis comes after the World Meteorological Organization's comments last week that said that 2020 was on track to be the hottest year ever recorded.

Satellite images analysed by C3S found that Arctic sea ice extent was the second-lowest for November in the database, which started in 1979.

C3S said that 2020 is on course to match 2016's record, which currently stands as the hottest year ever.

