Not homo sapiens but this extinct human species buried their dead first

Scientists have discovered that the ancient human species Homo naledi buried their dead, despite having brains, a third of the size of modern humans or homosapiens. The claims published in a new series of papers can fundamentally alter our understanding of human beliefs, culture and symbolism.

Usually, big brains are equated to higher intelligence. However, the discovery that Homo naledi not only buried their dead but made engravings deep within a cave system in southern Africa some 300,000 years ago suggests that we may have been a touch wrong.

The revelations, detailed in three studies, accepted for publication in the journal eLife shed light on our intricate ancient history. Paleoanthropologist Lee Berger who first reported the discovery of Homo naledi in 2013, inside the Rising Star cave system 25 miles northwest of Johannesburg is responsible for the new claims.

Berger and his team found more than 1,800 bone fragments deep in an underground chamber reachable only by a four-story vertical drop. The only plausible explanation for the situation seemed like a burial which may push the "body burials" timeline by at least 10,000 years.

"The position and intactness of some skeletal remains suggested that the dead may have been carefully laid out on the floor of the chamber rather than tossed down the Chute to collect as a jumble of bones at its base," read a report in National Geographic which has sponsored the research.

Homo naledi lit fires too, research claims But burial is not the only astonishing discovery to come out of the Rising Star cave system.

The patterns engraved in rocks inside the cave suggest that Homo naledi had a culture that can shape our understanding of how we do certain things. Though scientists have not yet dated the carvings, they argue that since only Homo naledi remains were found in the caves, they are most likely to have drawn and painted.

Additionally, there is evidence of fire in the cave system. Since the extinct hominin was living deep inside a cave system, they needed fire but the question of who made the fire remains unanswered.

Also read | Did we, the modern humans, kill off Neanderthals? A new finding may have answers Big brain or small brain time? Based on the research, scientists argue that brain size shouldn’t be a significant factor in determining whether a hominin species is capable of complex cognition. If all the hypotheses regarding Homo naledi are proven true, it would mean that with a brain capacity of less than 600 cubic metres (the modern adult brain has 1,5000 cubic centimetres), the species was able to bury their dead, carve intricate drawings and lit fire.

“This deserves a global human conversation. What do we do next? How do we continue? We have just discovered a cultural space of another species that's not [modern] human, that’s not in our grade level. Not like us. How do we treat it? And I'm waiting to hear that," said Berger.

If Homo naledi were able to perform these complex tasks with an ape-sized brain, the question arises. What are we doing with all the extra brain that evolution has gifted us over the last few thousand years?

(With inputs from agencies)