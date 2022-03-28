Non-traditional shifts can delay natural menopause’s onset, reveals study  

Non-traditional shifts can delay the onset of natural menopause, revealed a new study.

This could possibly be due to disruptions in circadian rhythms, said the experts.

In recent years, shift work has increased globally. But it has also been known to disturb lifestyle and sleeping habits, and also have a negative effect on the health of the employees.

The study, which was published in the journal 'Menopause', has been based on secondary data analysis of nearly 3,700 premenopausal women, said an ANI report.

It looked to probe the association between shift work exposure and variations in age at natural menopause in adult Canadian workers.

"This study shows a potential influence of circadian regulation on age at natural menopause, with current rotating shift work linked to later age at menopause and current night shift work linked to earlier age at menopause," said Dr Stephanie Faubion, medical director, NAMS.

"Whether these differences in age at menopause are directly related to the effect of circadian rhythm changes on underlying hypothalamic regulation or are because of other sociodemographic factors, such as chronic stress, economic insecurity, and substance use or abuse, requires further study," Faubion concluded.

During night hours, excessive exposure to artificial light has also been documented to cause melatonin suppression, which leads to disruption in ovarian activity.

