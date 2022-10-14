New study reveals how scientists taught human brain cells to play 'Pong'

A recent study has revealed that scientists have taught human brain cells to play the famous 1970s video game, Pong.

Pong was released in 1972, where two players use paddles to bat a ball back and forth. The game was so simple and, back in those days, so successful.

The study published in Neuron gave details about this. For the study, cells were taken from humans and mice and were made to learn and then play the game. The human cells were taken from stem cells and the mice from embryonic cells.

Approximately 800,000 brain cells were used in the experiment. The brain cells mastered the game, played longer rallies, and aced less often.

The scientists during the experiment attached "DishBrain," a multi-electrode array used to detect active cells and their activities when they strike the ball.

The experiment was successful, and the cells learned to play the game in just five minutes using a shared electric language activity.

The cells played over 400 games, which were used to utilise the reactions, especially if their behaviour affects the environment. It was found that the cells could not learn how their behaviours affected the environment.

The scientists are now aiming to test if the cells can perform if they are drunk. The scientists hope to use the same method to learn more about dementia and more.

One of the lead authors, Dr. Brett Kagan, said, "This is the new way to think about what a neuron is." He added, "It’s not necessarily a computer, but it’s a small biological device that can process information and respond intelligently with incredible speed, low power consumption, and flexibility," The Guardian.

