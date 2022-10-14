Is playing in mud good for kids? Here’s what studies have to say

There has been a lot of back and forth on whether parents should let their kids play in the mud or dirt but studies have suggested that not letting kids get dirty once in a while might backfire. A report by BBC citing a recent study has shown how playing with mud and dirt can actually train a child’s immune system to fight against a range of illnesses like allergies and asthma.

The report also claims that it can be beneficial for a child’s mental health by making them more resilient against anxiety and depression. The study shows how staying outdoors and playing with certain natural materials like soil or mud which contain powerful microorganisms can have a positive impact on a child’s health and well-being.

“Mud play” and health

A report by Healthline, also citing multiple studies, proposes what they call “mud play”, they elucidate by saying that it is like playing in a box of sand or on a beach, except it is with mud which is damp or wet dirt.

They claim that studies have shown how playing in mud is actually good for a child’s health as opposed to them living in a clean environment which on the contrary can lead to the risk of illnesses like allergies and asthma.

Germs found in mud may actually strengthen a child’s immune system, citing research from 2014, the report shows that even when young children were exposed to dust, pet dander and other allergens before the age of one they were less likely to develop allergies and wheezing later in childhood.

ALSO READ: Signs of dementia can be detected at least nine years prior to official diagnosis, says study

On the other hand, a 2016 study showed that children raised on non-industrial farms were less likely to develop asthma when compared to those who weren’t. The report by BBC shows how the recent study offers a fresh take on the "hygiene hypothesis".

According to this idea, the major reduction in childhood infections in the 20th century had a side effect on people’s immune systems, like them becoming overactive to stimulations which supposedly resulted in the rise of asthma, allergies and hay fever, said the report. However, many scientists, BBC said, dislike the idea as they believe it undermines and even discourages the importance of behaviours like hand-washing.

Another piece by Healthline citing the Center for Ecogenetics and Environmental Health said that there are 100 trillion microbes, many of which are beneficial for digesting food, producing vitamins, and even fighting bad bacteria.

They note that over time, especially during childhood humans develop a baseline microbiome (several microbes living in and on one's body) which is different for everyone and playing in the dirt can help “replenish beneficial microbes”. This in turn maintains the baseline of the microbiome and a healthy balance between good and bad bacteria said the report.

Another interesting study by Michele Antonelli, a doctor from Reggio Emilia, a city in Italy, whose area of research includes how mud therapies can influence health, indicates that the microbes found in mud can act on and through our skin.

ALSO READ: 'Significant milestone': Hole in the ozone layer will close in the next 50 years

According to him, our outer layer of skin is home to a host of species of microbes and people with skin disorders like atopic dermatitis and psoriasis seem to lack this community of organisms. “These microorganisms can play a major role in many major chronic diseases,” said Antonelli, reported by BBC.

Playing in mud improves mental health?

A 2007 study titled, “Identification of an immune-responsive mesolimbocortical serotonergic system: Potential role in regulation of emotional behavior” found that dirt contains a harmless bacteria called, “Mycobacterium vaccae” which the study claims can stimulate serotonin production in the brain.

“Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that controls mood and other body functions. It’s thought that low serotonin levels may contribute to anxiety and depression,” said the report by Healthline. Furthermore, playing in dirt and mud also reportedly supports sensory development in children.

It added that temperatures and textures of dirt stimulate the sense of touch while the earthy scent can invigorate a child’s sense of smell. Additionally, interacting with nature and its various colours can stimulate a child’s sense of sight while listening to a variety of natural sounds can help develop their sense of hearing, the report indicated.

On the other hand, the media report shows that playing in the dirt can reduce bodily reactions like inflammation. They elucidated this idea by saying that since inflammation is our body’s first defence against infection which is used to help us prepare for potential physical injury when threatened, it is less useful in the kinds of stress that we face today.

This was based on a study titled, “Less immune activation following social stress in rural vs. urban participants raised with regular or no animal contact, respectively”. According to this research, people who spent the majority of their childhood in a rural setting show a muted response to social stress like public speaking when compared to their urban counterparts.

ALSO READ: Scientists find 'forever chemicals' in every umbilical cord blood sample across 40 studies

In the long term, it has serious consequences, since chronic bodily inflammation can contribute to a range of conditions including the risk of depression, said the report. The study’s co-author Christopher A. Lowry also described those who grew up in the city as “walking time bombs” in the context of their inflammation.

Reports also suggest that mud play can be used as a teaching tool where it can help children boost their creativity, imagination, independent learning as well as teamwork.

Word of caution

While several studies and research have shown the various benefits of playing in mud and dirt, it is still dirt. Therefore, the reports also warn that not all mud or dirt is safe, saying that kids should be kept away from areas used by dogs or cats as bathrooms or places where farm animals graze.

Reports also suggest that children should not play with dirt treated with chemicals and pesticides and areas near petrol pumps and factories should also be avoided. Meanwhile, doctors also warn against letting children eat too much mud and indicate that mud getting in their eyes, nose and ears should also be avoided.