Scientists find 'forever chemicals' in every umbilical cord blood sample across 40 studies

In a new review of scientific literature from around the world, scientists have found 'forever chemicals' in every umbilical cord blood sample across 40 studies.

For linking fetal PFAS exposure to health complications in unborn babies, scientists analysed approximately 30,000 samples.

According to Uloma Uche, an environmental health science fellow with the Environmental Working Group, which analysed the peer-reviewed studies’ data, “Even before you’ve come into the world, you’re already exposed to PFAS.”

“Forever chemicals” or polyfluoroalkyl substances, which do not naturally break down, are a class of about 12,000 chemicals commonly used to make products resist heat and water.

Finding effectively no level of exposure to some kinds of PFAS in water is safe, scientists have linked them to fatal diseases.

Found at alarming levels in non-vegetarian food, PFAS are estimated to be contaminating the drinking water of over 200 million people in the US.

As they break off from products and move through the air, PFAS in products can be absorbed through the skin.

“The presence of these chemicals is also a threat to pregnant people, serving as first contacts with PFAS before they can pass from the uterus to the developing fetus by way of the umbilical cord,” Uche said.

Because the cord is the lifeline between mother and baby, the findings are especially troubling as they can be passed from a mother to her baby.

Changing their bodies’ bile acids, studies linked fetal exposure to higher total cholesterol and triglycerides in babies.



