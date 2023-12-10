Nearly 40% of dementia patients are unaware of their condition: Study

A recent report from the Dementia Commission reveals that approximately 36 per cent of individuals in England with dementia are unaware of their condition.

Dementia encompasses various diseases, such as Alzheimer's, causing issues with memory, reasoning, communication, personality changes, and a decline in daily activities.

Dementia manifests uniquely in each person, making it crucial to discern what is normal for your loved one.

Age-related cognitive changes and the impact of grief and stress can affect memory, but a consistent pattern of decline over weeks or days should prompt urgent medical investigation.

Recognising signs of dementia involves observing symptoms that impact a person's ability to function at work or in day-to-day tasks.

These signs encompass a decline in previous levels of functioning, memory loss not explained by psychiatric disorders, and cognitive and behavioural impairments such as difficulty acquiring new information, impaired decision-making, and changes in personality.

Diverse dementia-related diseases

Dementia is a prevalent condition affecting one in eight adults over 65 and 46 per cent of those over 85. Various diseases fall under the dementia umbrella, including Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, mixed dementia, Parkinson's disease, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, and normal pressure hydrocephalus.

Memory loss can result from Alzheimer's disease, stroke, trauma, brain tumors, alcohol abuse, diseases like HIV, and depression, with the most common form being Alzheimer's, constituting 50 to 70 per cent of dementia cases.

Certain memory-related symptoms are part of the normal aging process and not indicative of dementia. These include responding to clues or multiple-choice options despite memory impairment, minor delays in word finding, retaining visuospatial function, retaining social skills, and no change in daily activities.

Diagnosing dementia involves MRI, neuropsychological testing, and a comprehensive medical history review. While there is currently no cure, medications can help manage symptoms temporarily.

Understanding the normal ageing process is crucial, as some memory-related changes are expected and not necessarily linked to dementia. Differentiating between normal ageing and potential dementia symptoms aids in providing appropriate care and support.