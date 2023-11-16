NASA's James Webb telescope observes that it rains sand on a planet, like water on Earth

A new study has revealed strange details about an exoplanet, which apparently hosts sandy clouds high in its atmosphere. In the peer-reviewed paper published in Nature on Wednesday (Nov 15), it is mentioned that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared details about the significant observations.

The observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have been analysed carefully by a team of European astronomers to study the atmospheric composition of a nearby "fluffy" exoplanet, called WASP-107b.

As per the study, the team of researchers have found water vapour, sulfur dioxide and even silicate sand clouds residing within the exoplanet's atmosphere.

The discovery of WASP-107b was announced in 2017 and NASA has previously said that it is a Neptune-like exoplanet that orbits a K-type star.

It is roughly 200 light years from Earth. According to astronomers, it is one of the lowest-density planets, and sometimes it is compared to a comet.

As per the previous observation, it was discovered that the mass of WASP-107b is 30.5 Earths, and it takes 5.7 days to complete one orbit of its star. NASA has said that it is 0.055 AU from its star.

The latest observations have helped the researchers to have a better understanding of the chemistry of distant planets.

What does it mean by the presence of sand?

The study noted that astronomers were bewildered after the initial discovery of sulfur dioxide because WASP-107b's host star emits a relatively small fraction of high-energy light photons as the exoplanet is smaller and cooler.

Also, photons can penetrate deep into WASP-107b's atmosphere, which is possible because of the planet's low density. It leads to chemical reactions that create sulfur dioxide.

Besides sulfur dioxide, astronomers have also noted the presence of high-altitude clouds composed of fine silicate particles, which are nothing but fine-grained sand.

As quoted by Space.com, lead author Leen Decin of Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium, said in a press release, "JWST is revolutionizing exoplanet characterisation, providing unprecedented insights at remarkable speed."