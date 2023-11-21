NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows heart of Milky Way in unprecedented details
Story highlights
NASA said that 'at the heart of this young cluster is a previously known, massive protostar over 30 times the mass of our Sun'
James Webb Space Telescope has taken the latest picture of the dense centre of our galaxy showing stunning and unprecedented details. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in its report which was published on Monday (Nov 20) that the star-forming region, named Sagittarius C (Sgr C), is about 300 light-years from the Milky Way's central supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A*. Notably, Sagittarius A* is the supermassive black hole at the Galactic Center of the Milky Way.
As quoted by NASA, the observation team's principal investigator Samuel Crowe, who is an undergraduate student at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, said: "There's never been any infrared data on this region with the level of resolution and sensitivity we get with Webb, so we are seeing lots of features here for the first time."
Crowe further added that "Webb reveals an incredible amount of detail, allowing us to study star formation in this sort of environment in a way that wasn't possible previously".
Professor Jonathan Tan, who is one of Crowe's advisors at the University of Virginia, said: "The galactic center is the most extreme environment in our Milky Way galaxy, where current theories of star formation can be put to their most rigorous test."
Pictured: An estimated 500,000 stars.
This is the heart of the Milky Way galaxy. @NASAWebb has revealed never-before-seen features in a star-forming region called Sagittarius C: https://t.co/ljZyx7qV2y pic.twitter.com/WgBH45qUyQ
🌟 Sagittarius C is a star-forming region just 25000 light-years from Earth – near enough for astronomers to study individual stars with Webb and learn how they form. pic.twitter.com/mNPUwVOwEA— ESA Webb Telescope (@ESA_Webb) November 20, 2023
The star-forming region called Sagittarius C is located about 300 light-years from the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole. An estimated 500,000 stars are forming in this region, providing insights on the origin of the universe. @NASA pic.twitter.com/VvKgezdalt— James Drake (@jamesjpdrake) November 21, 2023
NASA's report stated that in the estimated 500,000 stars in the image is a cluster of protostars, which are still forming and gaining mass. The process produced outflows that glow in the midst of an infrared-dark cloud.
NASA said that "at the heart of this young cluster is a previously known, massive protostar over 30 times the mass of our Sun".
"The cloud the protostars are emerging from is so dense that the light from stars behind it cannot reach Webb, making it appear less crowded when in fact it is one of the most densely packed areas of the image," said NASA.