LIVE TV
ugc_banner

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows heart of Milky Way in unprecedented details

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Nov 21, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

Image of Sagittarius C. (Source: NASA). Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

NASA said that 'at the heart of this young cluster is a previously known, massive protostar over 30 times the mass of our Sun' 

James Webb Space Telescope has taken the latest picture of the dense centre of our galaxy showing stunning and unprecedented details. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in its report which was published on Monday (Nov 20) that the star-forming region, named Sagittarius C (Sgr C), is about 300 light-years from the Milky Way's central supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A*. Notably, Sagittarius A* is the supermassive black hole at the Galactic Center of the Milky Way. 

As quoted by NASA, the observation team's principal investigator Samuel Crowe, who is an undergraduate student at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, said: "There's never been any infrared data on this region with the level of resolution and sensitivity we get with Webb, so we are seeing lots of features here for the first time." 

Crowe further added that "Webb reveals an incredible amount of detail, allowing us to study star formation in this sort of environment in a way that wasn't possible previously". 

trending now

Professor Jonathan Tan, who is one of Crowe's advisors at the University of Virginia, said: "The galactic center is the most extreme environment in our Milky Way galaxy, where current theories of star formation can be put to their most rigorous test." 

Also read: NASA probe aboard Psyche mission sends message from nearly 10 million miles away in space 

×
×
×

Also read: Deep Impact? A 'lost asteroid' could strike Earth in 2024, NASA estimates show 

NASA's report stated that in the estimated 500,000 stars in the image is a cluster of protostars, which are still forming and gaining mass. The process produced outflows that glow in the midst of an infrared-dark cloud. 

NASA said that "at the heart of this young cluster is a previously known, massive protostar over 30 times the mass of our Sun". 

"The cloud the protostars are emerging from is so dense that the light from stars behind it cannot reach Webb, making it appear less crowded when in fact it is one of the most densely packed areas of the image," said NASA. 

author

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

RELATED

Europe’s JUICE probe set to use first-ever ‘double gravity assist’ from Earth and Moon for launch to Jupiter

Asteroid thought to be lost in space could strike Earth in 2024, NASA estimates show

NASA probe aboard Psyche mission sends message from nearly 10 million miles away in space

Topics