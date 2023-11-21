Deep Impact? A 'lost asteroid' could strike Earth in 2024, NASA estimates show

A ‘lost asteroid’ has a high possibility of impacting Earth in 2024, reveals NASA. The asteroid named 2007 FT3 is floating through space and could strike the Earth by next year.

This is not the first time that NASA has found an asteroid approaching the Earth, and this will also not be the last. There are currently over 32,000 known near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) and more than 120 known short-period near-Earth comets (NECs). Each of these space elements has the ability to cause some form of destruction to Earth if not averted successfully.

Most of these known asteroids are tracked by NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). The space agency’s branch has not estimated that the asteroid could potentially strike the planet as soon as October 2024.

2007 FT3: ‘Lost asteroid’ might find its way to Earth

In 2007, scientists spotted an abject floating through space, which they named 2007 FT3. The object came out to be an asteroid soon lost its flight path and scientists lost track of it. The asteroid had a short observation arc of only 1.2 days, after which it was not recovered with targeted observations by the scientists. It was not seen since 2007.

It is not this asteroid that has now found its way back to Earth. There is a high possibility that 2007 FT3 will hit Earth next year. But how high is the possibility? Well, NASA has quantified it.

NASA suggests that 2007 FT3 has a probability of 0.0000087 per cent or 1 in 11.5 million chance of striking the Earth in Oct 2024. There is another possibility of it striking the Earth in Mar 2024 with the probability of 0.0000096 per cent, or 1 in 10 million. In both cases, the asteroid has the potential to release the energy equivalent to the detonation of 2.6 billion tons of TNT.

How dangerous it could be?

As per NASA’s estimates, in both cases, the amount of energy released from the collision of asteroid and Earth can cause a considerable amount of regional destruction. However, the destruction would be weak enough to cause any global damage.

The space agency says that it will most probably strike the Earth on 5 Oct 2024.

There are other asteroids as well that are approaching Earth that could cause such devastation.

One object, known as 29075 (1950 DA), is the second riskiest rock on NASA's agenda. Discovered in 1950, scientists lost track of it for 50 years before finding its path once again. But the good news is, it has a 0.0029 per cent, or 1 in 34,500 chance of hitting Earth on March 16, 2880, a time hard to envisage.