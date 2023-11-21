Dutch man records mating bats in church attic, helps scientists solve long-standing mystery

Scientists have successfully solved a long-standing mystery surrounding the reproductive habits of serotine bats, a species known for its disproportionately large penis. This comes after years of research by a European team, aided by an unexpected source – a Dutch retiree recording bat sex in a church attic.

The serotine bat, with a wingspan exceeding 14 inches, boasts a surprisingly large penis, seven times longer than the vaginas of female serotine bats. The researchers were confused by the unique heart-shaped expansion of the penis head, questioning its functionality.

Nicolas Fasel, a researcher at Switzerland's University of Lausanne, received a peculiar email from Jan Jeucken, a retiree with no scientific background. Jeucken's extensive recordings of serotine bat mating in a local church attic provided crucial insights, re[ported CBS News.

The researchers analysed 93 mating events, discovering that serotine bats engage in "contact mating" or "cloacal kissing," a phenomenon previously observed in birds but never in mammals.

The male bats use their large penises as copulatory arms, removing a membrane from the female bats during an extended embrace.

The unconventional reproductive strategy

With mating sessions lasting up to 13 hours, the study suggests a peculiar reproductive strategy.

The researchers speculate that female bats might use their extended cervixes to retain sperm from multiple males before choosing a mate, highlighting the need for further research into the intricacies of bat reproduction.

Also watch | Afforestation in the Chinese capital attracts over 500 bird species 'Bat porn box'

As scientists aim to deepen their understanding of serotine bat mating behaviour, plans for a "bat porn box" are underway.

This innovative setup, resembling an aquarium with strategically placed cameras, aims to capture and study bat mating in a controlled environment, shedding more light on their peculiar reproductive patterns.