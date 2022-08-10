NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning picture of star cluster

The James Webb Space telescope has been grabbing headlines for the brilliant pictures that it has taken of the universe. The images, taken with the help of the infrared pictures on the telescope, has provided a brilliant set of data for scientists to decode a number of mysteries. However, its predecessor – Hubble Space Telescope – has come up with the latest picture to stun the experts.

NASA and ESA, the agencies which manage Hubble, released a picture of a star cluster which was named globular cluster NGC 6638. NASA said that it belonged to the constellation Sagittarius.

While Hubble does not possess the same quality of cameras as that on the James Webb telescope, the Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys were able to capture the image.

The cluster contained of millions of stars and although the image quality was quite advanced, it was not possible to understand individual bodies. Due to the proximity of Hubble to the cluster, the image did not get as distorted as the ones that are taken by telescopes from the earth’s surface.

The cluster has become quite popular among the researchers since its discovery, and it has added to the number of new celestial bodies that the Hubble Telescope has captured in the recent past.

In a statement released by University of Toronto, Lamiya Mowla, the lead author on the paper, said that the Hubble has brought about a “renaissance in the study" in how the researchers study the galaxies. He also said that the 3D-DASH system has also improved its wide-area imaging.