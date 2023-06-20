NASA unveils plans for eco-friendly Boeing plane to cut air travel emissions by 30%

NASA and Boeing have joined forces to develop a groundbreaking wing design that aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in single-aisle passenger aircraft, which currently contribute to nearly half of the aviation industry's emissions, reported Daily Mail.

The innovative wing design, known as the Transonic Truss-Braced Wing, features a longer and thinner structure supported by struts. This design optimises gliding capabilities, enabling the aircraft to require less fuel for propulsion, ultimately resulting in improved efficiency and reduced emissions.

To bring this revolutionary concept to life, NASA and Boeing have committed a total of $1.15 billion to the project, with NASA contributing $425 million and Boeing and its industry partners investing $725 million. The endeavour has received special recognition from the US Air Force, granting the project X-plane status.

Also read | New NASA videos show shocking visualisation of global carbon emissions New transonic truss-braced wing promises greener and more efficient flights The X-66A, as the full-scale demonstrator will be named, holds the goal of driving the decarbonization of the aerospace industry and paving the way for greener, cleaner, and quieter aircraft. This ambitious endeavour aligns with the US Aviation Climate Action Plan, which aims for a carbon-neutral aviation industry.

The Transonic Truss-Braced Wing, when combined with advanced propulsion plans, cutting-edge materials, and electronic systems architecture, is projected to achieve a remarkable 30 per cent reduction in fuel consumption compared to today's best-in-class aircraft. Boeing estimates an even more impressive 60 per cent reduction in emissions and fuel costs when compared to aircraft manufactured in 2005.

'To reach our goal of net zero aviation emissions by 2050,' according to Bob Pearce, associate administrator for NASA's Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate who spoke to Daily Mail, 'we need transformative aircraft concepts like the ones we're flying on the X-66A.'

Also read | NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover sends beautiful postcard from red planet showing different times of day Revolutionising the future of aviation The X-66A, scheduled to fly in 2028, marks a significant milestone in NASA and Boeing's decade-long research and development journey. The collaboration, initially known as the Subsonic Ultra Green Aircraft Research program (SUGAR), has undergone extensive testing in wind tunnels and research centers, including NASA Ames Research Center.

Boeing plans to utilise the airframe of a McDonnell Douglas MD-90, a single-aisle passenger jet, for the X-66A demonstrator. Looking ahead, Boeing envisions introducing a fleet of aircraft featuring the Transonic Truss-Braced Wing by the mid-to-late 2030s, revolutionising the future of aviation.

While questions arise about the feasibility of the ambitious timeline, Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal emphasises the extensive research and collaboration with NASA that has laid the foundation for the Transonic Truss-Braced Wing design. The efforts of NASA, Boeing, and their partners hold the promise of greener skies and a sustainable aviation industry.