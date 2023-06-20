New NASA videos show shocking visualisation of global carbon emissions

Global warming is a reality. Human activity has been emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere for several centuries now. Carbon dioxide affects radition of heat back into space and contributes to global warming. We all know this. But it is also true that we need repeated reminders to remember this. In absence of such periodic pokes, global warming and climate change remain just buzzwords.

New videos released by NASA can be perfect reminder of why planet's health needs to be at the top of our priority.

NASA has released three videos. In each of these videos, the carbon emission from different parts of our world is shown. In addition to carbon emissions, carbon absorption due to trees and ocens is shown as well.The videos show CO2 being released in the year 2021.

Carbon emissions due to burning of fossil fuels is represented by colour orange. Red represents burning of biomass. Green denotes land ecosystems and blue stands for oceans. Blue dots show where carbon dioxide is being absorbed by oceans and green dots are representing CO2 absorption by trees. × In this video showing North and South America, it is important to note concentration of carbon emissions in North America, particularly in the Northeastern part of the US. These are the pollution hotspots. The pulsing green colour in the South America represents absorption of carbon dioxide by Amazon rainforests during daylight hours.

"New computer modeling techniques in NASA's Global Modeling and Assimilation Office allow us to dissect our atmosphere and understand some of the major contributors to this runaway insulator," says NASA in the blog post. ×

The second video shows Europe and Africa. The high concentration carbon emissions from European countries and Saudi Arabia is evident. The green pulsing of the sub-Saharan region represents absoption of CO2 due to forests. × Then the third video is about Asia and Australia. Carbon emissions from China are starkly visible. Australia in comparison, shows less emissions due to lesser population density in the country.

Carbon dioxide forms just 0.04 per cent of Earth's atmosphere. This proportion may seem very low and fool anyone into thinking that carbon emissions is not a big deal. But effects of global warming have started to become evident. Increased intensity of storms, increased instances of devastating wildfires are consequences of global warming, say experts.

Let us hope that NASA's visualisations raise greater awareness.

