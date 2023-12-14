NASA preps for PACE mission to study factors that shape our climate

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is soon to glean into and boost our understanding of Earth's atmosphere with its Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE) mission. The mission is slated for a launch in early 2024.

This mission will see deployment of advanced polarimeters in order to study interaction of light, aerosols and clouds. This will in turn enhance our understanding of impact of these factors on air quality and climate.

Not a trivial study

Aerosols are very small particles in the air like those of smoke, dust, sea salt and other pollutants. Though it may appear somewhat trivial to study them, these factors influence our climate.

Aerosols absorb as well as scatter sunlight. This decides how much solar energy reaches the surface of Earth.

"The primary science instrument planned for PACE is the Ocean Color Instrument (OCI) which will be capable of measuring the color of the ocean from ultraviolet to shortwave infrared. PACE will also include two polarimeters. Such instruments are used to measure how the oscillation of sunlight within a geometric plane - known as its polarization - is changed by passing through clouds, aerosols, and the ocean. The polarimeters onboard the PACE observatory are the Spectro-polarimeter for Planetary Exploration (SPEXone) and the Hyper Angular Research Polarimeter (HARP2)," says NASA on its website.

The agency further explains that SPEXone and HARP2 will together provide "complementary spectral and angular sampling, polarimetric accuracy, and spatial coverage"

This will in turn ' provide opportunities for improved OCI atmospheric correction, as well as a comprehensive range of aerosol and cloud science data products beyond what could be accomplished by the OCI alone. Thus, the synergistic payload of the OCI, SPEXone, and HARP2 will be poised to make significant breakthroughs in aerosol-cloud-ocean research,' says NASA.