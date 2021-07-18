NASA posts mesmerising video of Jupiter's moon

Trust NASA to post something scientific and beautiful. The pics and videos are sure to go viral and they actually do. NASA's spacecrafts have literally travelled outside our Solar System and several are examining the celestial bodies inside our Solar System.

While us mortals don't usually get to see the cool pics and videos right when they are taken, NASA posts the images on its social handles and they get thousands of hits.

The video in discussion today has been captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft which is currently near the largest planet in our Solar System, Jupiter.

We see close-up images of planets and satellite close to Earth many times. Think Moon and Mars. But when a spacecraft goes as far as Jupiter, Saturn and beyond, the images often compel the planets to spill hidden secrets.

Juno spacecraft has been sending images back to Earth since 2016. This time, it gives us front-row access to Jupiter's moon Ganymede! It is the satellite of Jupiter on which ice changes directly from solid to gas.

The video shows Ganymede's cratered surface. Largest and brightest craters are easily seen. The video lasts for several seconds but it reported took June more than 12 hours to capture it in its entirety.

Check out the video

Now isn't that mesmerising?

