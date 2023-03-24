NASA captures beautiful 'night lights' cast in space by our cities

Looking at NASA's social feeds is a constant dose of amazement and wonder. With its thousands of telescopes, satellites and more, the space agency provides a steady trickle of breathtakingly beautiful space pictures. And while it remains glued to the endless expanse of the space, it at times turns its lenses on our home planet as well.

NASA has now shared the image of 'night lights' on the Earth. The light emitted by human settlements across the globe is discernible from space as well, and NASA has clicked image of the dark side of the Earth to reveal how beautiful a thing this can be to behold!

"This image of Earth at night provides a clear view of the patterns of human settlements across our planet...," says NASA in its Instagram post.

"...Satellite images of Earth at night – often referred to as “night lights” – provide a broad beautiful picture showing how humans shaped the planet and lit up the darkness..."

It is almost possible to pinpoint cities and regions. If you take a look at north Africa, the densely populated strip along the Nile river is clearly visible. European cities dot the landscape further above. While in the east, India shines with its network of cities, all emitting a resplendent light into the sky.

Check out the image