Moon to put on a show with partial eclipse on October 29. Here are the details

Get ready for a celestial spectacle! On the weekend of October 28-29, 2023, the Moon is about to put on a show with a Partial Lunar Eclipse. On the midnight of October 28, the Moon will begin its journey into the penumbral shadow.

During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon will pass through the Earth's penumbral shadow, causing a faint shading or dimming of the lunar surface. This will occur when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, but the Moon will not enter the Earth's dark central shadow, known as the umbra.

In the early hours of October 29, the umbral phase will take over. The umbral phase of the Moon is the part of a lunar eclipse when the Moon enters the darkest part of Earth's shadow, known as the umbra.

During this phase, the Moon is directly aligned with the Earth and the Sun, causing it to pass through the Earth's central shadow or umbra. This results in a noticeable darkening and reddening of the Moon as it is bathed in the Earth's refracted sunlight, giving it the appearance of a "blood moon."

And guess what? You won't need a telescope to catch this cosmic event. It is going to be visible from every nook and cranny of India around midnight.

But India isn't the only spot where the Moon will steal the spotlight.

The Eclipse will be putting on a show across a list of locations including the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, eastern South America, north–eastern North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, and the South Pacific Ocean.

What are the timings?

The umbral phase will be kicked off at 01:05 AM IST on October 29 and will be wrapped up at 02:24 AM IST. That's a cool 1 hour and 19 minutes of lunar eclipse action, with a tiny magnitude of 0.126.

On September 7, 2025, there will be a total lunar eclipse. The last lunar eclipse India saw was on November 8, 2022, and it was a total eclipse.

