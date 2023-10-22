ugc_banner

Groundwater in US turning dangerously salty, scientists say

Washington, USEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Oct 22, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Rising salinity in groundwater across the United States (representational image) Photograph:(Others)

US Geological Survey research reveals a concerning increase in salinity in US groundwater. The study analysed data from 82 well networks, highlighting rising sodium and chloride levels, indicating growing groundwater salinity. The consequences include corrosive impacts on infrastructure, threats to aquatic life, and potential human health risks, necessitating enhanced management and responsible road salt usage.

A study conducted by the US Geological Survey (USGS) reveals a concerning trend of rising salinity in groundwater across the United States. Researchers studied data from 82 networks of wells, sampling water quality over three decades.

The study found increased levels of sodium (Na+) and chloride (Cl-) ions, suggesting growing salinity in the nation's groundwater.

The findings indicate potential implications for infrastructure, ecosystems, and human health, highlighting the need for enhanced monitoring and management of groundwater resources, according to Science Alert.

Extensive groundwater analysis

The USGS study analysed 82 separate networks of 20 to 30 wells each, covering various depths and locations, including domestic, urban, and agricultural areas. Over 500 different chemical constituents, such as metals, pesticides, fertilisers, and radionuclides, were identified. This comprehensive survey aimed to assess water quality levels and trends.

While the results have not yet undergone peer review, they can be accessed through the online interactive groundwater map maintained by the USGS. The study reveals increasing levels of sodium and chloride, indicative of higher salt content in the water. Additionally, the concentration of dissolved solids has been on the rise, potentially indicating broader water contamination.

Hydrologist Bruce Lindsey from the USGS stresses that "dissolved solids, chloride, and sodium had statistically significant increases more frequently than any other constituents." The researchers highlight three significant reasons for concern:

  1. Infrastructure Impact: Saltier water is more corrosive, posing a risk to buildings and infrastructure, particularly pipes and plumbing.

  2. Ecosystem Consequences: Groundwater feeds many streams, and elevated chloride ion concentrations can create toxic conditions for aquatic life, affecting reproduction and biodiversity.

  3. Human Health Implications: The study refers to a 2021 investigation linking increased radium levels, a carcinogenic element, to the use of road salts. Rising salinity levels in groundwater could exacerbate this health concern.

The study shows that increased salinity is particularly prominent in colder regions where road salt usage is extensive. However, arid regions also exhibit salinity increases, possibly due to irrigation-related evaporation. 

While the immediate consequences of rising groundwater salinity are clear, the long-term impacts on ecosystems and human health necessitate proactive measures to safeguard water resources. 

