'Mission successful': China launches its final module 'Mengtian' of Tiangong space station  

To achieve its ambitious space programme goals, Beijing recently launched the third and final module of the Tiangong space station on Monday (October 31).

The state's CCTV broadcaster reported that the module 'Mengtian' or 'dreaming of the heavens' was launched on a Long March 5B rocker from the Wenchnag launch centre. The launch took place at 3:27 pm.

The Mengtian is an essential and final component of the T-shaped Tiangong space station which carries a number of cutting-edge scientific equipment in the orbit. Tiangong is expected to operate for nearly a decade or a bit more than that. The country has heavy expectations from the programme, AFP reported.

Being a pride for the country for its space programme, it landed its robotic rovers on Mars and Moon, making the country the third to achieve this goal.

Deng Hongqin, commander of the launching centre said, "Based on the flight data from the Long March 5B... carrier rocket and the solid calculations of the Beijing Aersospace Flight Control Centre, the Mengtian experimental module of the space station has accurately entered the predetermined orbit and the working conditions are normal." He further called the launch a "success."

Beijing has been investing heavily in its space programmes to actively match US and Russia.

China has been banned from International Space Station (ISS) since 2011 after the United States refused NASA to work with Beijing.

Working passionately to achieve the goal of superiority, China even landed a rover on Mars and sent probes to the Moon in its early space missions.

(With inputs from agencies)

