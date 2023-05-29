Meet 'Kachaka': Japanese startup unveils home robot capable of delivering items through voice commands

A Tokyo-based startup, Preferred Robotics Inc, has introduced a new rectangular robot called "Kachaka" designed for home use. This innovative robot responds to verbal commands and can efficiently deliver various items within the house. Equipped with sensors and a camera, Kachaka attaches to a specially designed table fitted with caster wheels. How does Kachaka function? To initiate the delivery process, users simply place the desired object on the table and give a command. Once the command is given, the robot can transport the item to a pre-registered location within the house. Additionally, Kachaka can be programmed to bring books, magazines, or other objects to its owner at specified times.

Also Read | Mysterious! Venice canal stuns locals as patch takes on fluorescent green hue

The robot's AI technology enables it to analyse camera images, allowing it to detect and avoid obstacles such as walls and furniture, ensuring safe navigation. Although automation is commonly used in controlled environments like factories, Preferred Robotics has focused on developing a robot capable of operating safely at home, even in varying surroundings. What is Kachaka capable of? Weighing 10 kilograms, Kachaka has a maximum carrying capacity of 20 kg, including the attached table. It can move at a speed of up to 80 centimeters per second, making it efficient and time-saving for household tasks. With more people spending increased time at home, especially for remote work, Preferred Robotics aims to reduce the time spent on chores with the help of their innovative home robot.

Also Read | India secures approval for second hydropower project in Nepal, strengthening bilateral energy cooperation

The robot is available with a double or triple-shelf table configuration and is priced starting from 251,800 yen. Users are also required to pay a monthly fee of 980 yen for the robot app. Preferred Robotics Preferred Robotics, a subsidiary of Preferred Networks Inc, is known as one of Japan's "unicorn" companies, a term used to describe unlisted startups valued at over $1 billion.

Watch | Turkey Elections 2023: Erdogan back for another five years × Since its establishment in 2014, the company has been dedicated to providing AI-driven robotic solutions that enhance human lives through the integration of advanced technology and supercomputers. How can AI robots help humans? AI robots can act as intelligent personal assistants, helping individuals with tasks, managing schedules, and providing personalised recommendations. These assistants can leverage AI algorithms to understand user preferences, learn from interactions, and provide tailored services across various domains. WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here. ×