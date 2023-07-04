Massive solar flare causes radio blackout in US and Pacific Ocean

A powerful solar flare recently caused a temporary radio blackout in the western US and the Pacific Ocean. The flare, unleashed by an active sunspot region known as AR 3354, was classified as an X1.0, making it one of the strongest flares observed from the Sun. It affected Earth's upper atmosphere, interfering with high-frequency radio signals in the area facing the Sun at that time.

Fortunately, the impact on Earth was not as severe as it could have been. The flare subsided without any additional incidents, and astronomers did not detect a coronal mass ejection, which is often associated with such events and can launch plasma streams into space. More intense solar activity expected This eruption aligns with the ongoing solar cycle, indicating that we can expect more intense solar activity in the coming months as we approach the peak of the 11-year cycle. The Royal Observatory of Belgium reported a 21-year high in sunspot counts, with an average of 163 sunspots per day in June. How are solar flares/sunspots formed? Solar activity follows a regular pattern with peaks and lows occurring every 11 years. These cycles, known as solar maximum and solar minimum, are driven by the Sun's magnetic field.

Sunspots, temporary regions with strong magnetic fields, play a role in the generation of solar flares and coronal mass ejections. The more sunspots present, the more frequent these bursts of energy occur. The current solar cycle We are currently in Solar Cycle 25 and expected to reach solar maximum around July 2025. However, this cycle has shown greater activity than anticipated by NASA and the NOAA, with the official prediction of around 115 sunspots at the peak.

Scientists are unsure why the Sun has been more active than expected, and further observation is necessary to improve future predictions and deepen our understanding of the Sun's internal processes. How can solar flares impact people on Earth? Solar activity has implications for Earth, as demonstrated by the recent flare. It can affect various aspects of our lives, including satellite communications, power grids, and animal behaviour. Historical events like the Carrington Event in 1859, which caused telegraph system failures, highlight the potential for catastrophic consequences from intense solar storms.