White House report hints at blocking sunlight to cool planet Earth

The website of the White House has published a research document that Biden's administration is looking towards studying how the sunlight can be blocked to save the planet from the crisis of climate change. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy released a congressionally mandated report which showed that the designated team has been researching "geoengineering" methods for stopping the sun's rays from accelerating global warming. As noted by the University of Oxford in its entry on the subject, "geoengineering" is "the deliberate large-scale intervention in the Earth’s natural systems to counteract climate change".

As per the report titled "Congressionally-Mandated Report on Solar Radiation Modification", the various kinds of geoengineering methods that the Biden administration is looking into are "stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) and marine cloud brightening." Additionally, the paper states that there is ongoing research in "cirrus cloud thinning."

Geoengineering - the way forward?

The report's introduction indicates that the research into "space-based approaches" has not been taking place as "geoengineering" is comparatively easy to implement.



"The focus on atmospheric approaches also follows from their greater near-term feasibility relative to space-based approaches,” stated the document. No government policy is attached to the document as of yet as it is just a research document.



"This Research Plan focuses on improving understanding of the potential impacts of SRM, rather than on technologies needed for deployment. Much of this research would contribute to our ability to understand basic climate processes and effects of human greenhouse gas emissions, as well as outcomes of SRM,” the document read.



"A programme of research into the scientific and societal implications of solar radiation modification (SRM) would enable better-informed decisions about the potential risks and benefits of SRM as a component of climate policy,” the summary continued.