Living near green spaces boosts bone strength in children, find out why

A study has revealed that those children who live close to green spaces have better bone strength in comparison to those who do not. This was revealed as researchers explored the connection between early-life exposure to residential green spaces and changes in bone mineral density among young children.

The study was conducted as part of the Environmental Influence on Aging in Early Life (ENVIRONAGE) birth cohort in Belgium and focused on 327 children aged four to six in a region of Flanders, Belgium to analyse bone strength.

The research utilised rigorous methods, including quantitative ultrasonography to assess bone mineral density.

It revealed that bone mineral density increased with the child's age and height but not much with other factors such as sex, weight, screen time, ethnicity, vitamin intake, dairy consumption, maternal education level, or neighbourhood income.

One of the key findings indicated a positive association between residential green space exposure and bone mineral density. The risk of having low bone mineral density was inversely related to green space exposure.

The findings indicated that children residing within 1,000 metres of their homes, where there was a 25 percent increase in green space, experienced a 66 percent reduction in the likelihood of having extremely low bone density.

Gender differences were not observed among the participants in the study.

“The stronger the bone mass is during childhood, the more capacity you have for later in life,” Hasselt University Prof Tim Nawrot reportedly said.

“So the real public health message from this study is that urban planners can make stronger bones of children, and that has long-lasting consequences," Nawrot added.

Sensitivity analyses confirmed the robustness of these findings, even after adjusting for factors like screen time, dairy consumption, season, vitamin supplementation, and neighbourhood income.

The study's implications extend beyond mere correlations and show the potential of green spaces to positively influence childhood bone health.

As bone mass accumulation in early life significantly impacts lifelong bone strength and fracture risk, understanding the role of environmental factors, such as green spaces, becomes crucial in preventing osteoporosis later in life. However, further research is warranted into the study.