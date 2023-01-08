Indian scientists create ‘rat cyborgs’ for security forces' intelligence surveillance

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) premier R&D facility is creating “rat cyborgs” which will help in security forces' recovery operations and intelligence surveillance, said an official.

A team of DRDO's Young Scientist Laboratory is working on these rat cyborgs which will have cameras placed on the head and electronic commands will be used to guide them using semi-invasive brain electrodes, said DRDO’s Young Scientist Laboratory (DYSL-AT) Director, P Shiva Prasad, after the World Science Congress' session.

“This is the first time India had engaged in developing such technology. Some foreign nations already have it. It will help armed forces in Intelligence Surveillance and Recovery (ISR) operations. Phase 1 trials, in which the rat will be controlled through commands of the operator, are underway,” Prasad said.

“In Phase 2, scientists can actually feed images into the camera mounted on the head for the rat cyborg to find. An example of its use could be a situation like the 26/11 terror attack in which more than 200 rooms of a hotel had to be searched,” he added.

He explained that remote-controlled robots, which engage in ISR operations, face manoeuvrability issues like entering narrow spaces and climbing walls.

He added that rats have more endurance for such tasks and scientists know how to encourage them by offering incentives based on food for missions.

“In Phase 1, the electrodes will need to be implanted in the brain of the rats, while in Phase 2, we will go for wireless transmission. We have used three to four rats for the lab tests,” Prasad said.