July Supermoon tonight: Here's how and when you can witness the lunar event

Good news for all stargazers and selenophiles, as July’s full Buck Moon will rise on Monday and become the first Supermoon of the year. It will be much closer to the Earth than it ever was. This Supermoon will also remain lower in the sky than at any other time this year, which means, all Moon lovers will be a bit closer to the majestic lunar body.

“A supermoon is when the Moon appears a little bit bigger in our sky,” said Dr Shannon Schmoll, director of the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University. “As the moon goes around the Earth, it’s not a perfect circle. So, there are points in its orbit where it’s a little bit closer or a little bit farther from the Earth.” July full Supermoon: Why is it called a Buck Moon? The full Moon that we will witness in July 2023 is called a Buck Moon, just like after the new antlers that begin to grow from the forehead of a buck deer at this time of the year, the moon grows a little closer. Buck deer shed their antlers in the early spring (or later winter), regrowing them in the summer months.

However, it is also called by other names as well like the Thunder Moon, Hay Moon, Salmon Moon and Raspberry Moon. July full Supermoon: When and how to watch it? The full Moon will rise on Monday, July 3, and will reach its peak illumination below the horizon at 7:39 am ET, as per The Old Farmer’s Almanac. If local weather remains clear, it may allow you to view the celestial event by looking to the southeast after the sun sets.

Out of the four Supermoons that will occur in 2023, the July Supermoon will be more luminous in the night sky than the others. According to sources, the full Moon will reach its peak at 5:08 PM in Delhi, India. July full Supermoon: What causes a Supermoon? As the Moon orbits the Earth in an elliptical shape, its distance to Earth varies over time. A Supermoon is a phenomenon that occurs when a full Moon takes place at the same time as the perigee, that is when the Moon is closest to the Earth.

A full Moon during perigee will appear 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than a full Moon apogee (when the Moon is farthest from Earth). A Supermoon is also around 7 per cent larger and 15 per cent brighter than the average full Moon.

(With inputs from agencies)

