Midway, ISRO terminates test firing of most-powerful rocket engine; Analysis ongoing

Owing to an unforeseen technical issue, the Indian Space Agency ISRO terminated midway through the test firing of its most-powerful rocket engine. This is a minor setback in ISRO's journey towards testing and operationalizing its maiden semi-cryogenic rocket engine, which has been under development for several years. According to ISRO, the maiden test firing was meant to last 4.5 seconds and was aimed at testing the subsystems of the newly-developed Semi-cryogenic engine. However, due to an unforeseen variation in test parameters at the two seconds mark, ISRO terminated the test as a precautionary measure.

The test of an intermediate configuration of the Semi-cryogenic Engine (powered by Kerosene and Liquid oxygen), known as Power Head Test Article (PHTA) was carried out at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. The PHTA forms the first hardware test of the engine development program. Meant to deliver a thrust of 2000 kN, this engine is envisioned as one that would power the booster stages of future launch vehicles and enhance the lifting capability of the existing LVM3 rocket, which is India's heaviest.

"The objective of the test was to validate the integrated performance of the critical subsystems such as the gas generator, turbo pumps, pre-burner and control components by carrying out a hot-firing for a short duration of 4.5 seconds. The ignition and generation of hot gas within the pre-burner chamber that drives the main turbine to drive the fuel and oxidiser pumps, was focussed" ISRO said in a statement.

"The test proceeded as predicted till 1.9 seconds validating the ignition and subsequent performance of PHTA. At 2.0 seconds, an unanticipated spike in the turbine pressure and subsequent loss of turbine speed was observed. As a precautionary step, the test was terminated. Analysis under progress would offer further understanding before proceeding with further hot tests for a longer duration" ISRO added.

ISRO commenced the fuel flow testing of this engine at the IPRC facility in May 2023. A series of test firings were planned as part of the process of proving the performance of the engine. While there has been an anomaly observed in the latest test, it must be acknowledged that engine development and testing is a long-drawn, complicated process that takes significant time and effort.

