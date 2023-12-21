Japan's Jaxaspace agency tests spacecraft to deflect potential earth-colliding asteroid

Japan's Jaxaspace agency is preparing to conduct groundbreaking tests using its Hayabusa2 spacecraft to showcase its ability to intercept and redirect fast-moving asteroids on a potential collision course with Earth.

Launched in 2014, Hayabusa2 made history with its dual touchdowns on the asteroid 1999 JU3, also known as Ryugu, situated an impressive 300 million km away from Earth in 2018.

In-depth analysis of Ryugu

Hayabusa2 spent approximately 18 months meticulously studying Ryugu, employing innovative techniques such as firing pellets onto the asteroid's surface and collecting samples ejected from its depths.

The collected samples were securely transported to Earth in a capsule, landing in the Australian Outback in 2020. Scientists continue their rigorous examination of these samples to unravel the asteroid's composition mysteries. Currently, the spacecraft is on an extended mission, scheduled until 2026, with its destination being the asteroid 2001 CC21, positioned over 12 million km away from Earth.

Jaxa's future plans for Hayabusa2 involve two significant flyby missions. In 2026, the spacecraft is set to rendezvous with the asteroid 2001 CC21, with both entities hurtling towards each other at an astounding speed of 5 km/s (18,000 km/h).

Following this, in 2031, Hayabusa2 is slated for a close encounter with the small, rapidly spinning asteroid 1998 KY26, whose size is comparable to that of a small school bus and whose orbit intersects with Earth's.

Jaxa acknowledges the distinctive challenges posed by asteroids like 1998 KY26, characterized by their "small and fast" attributes. The rapid rotation of such asteroids creates a unique physical environment near the surface, where centrifugal force surpasses gravitational pull. Jaxa aims to study this phenomenon as asteroids of this size collide with Earth every 100 to 1,000 years, potentially causing significant damage.

The upcoming flyby missions present a considerable challenge as Hayabusa2, initially designed for asteroid rendezvous, must now adapt to observing asteroids at high relative speeds from a distance.

Jaxa sees these missions as an opportunity to showcase technology akin to what would be required to collide a spacecraft into an asteroid, potentially altering its orbit. This technological feat aligns with Jaxa's broader objective of contributing to planetary defense efforts against potential asteroid threats.

Also watch | NASA streams an ultra-high-definition video of a cat back to Earth from deep space Building on NASA's success with the Dart mission, which demonstrated the kinetic impact method's potential to alter an asteroid's trajectory, Jaxa's upcoming tests add a new layer to the ongoing planetary defense experiments. In addition to kinetic impact, scientists worldwide are exploring alternative methods, including the deployment of nuclear devices on asteroids, to divert them away from potential collision courses with Earth.