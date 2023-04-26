James Webb Space Telescope suffers glitch, NASA launches probe

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) observed a sensor glitch in a key instrument of the James Webb Telescope. The telescope was launched on December 25, 2021, and has been offering scientists unprecedented views into the universe beyond Earth. According to a report by the news agency IANS on Wednesday (April 26), NASA and its partners are investigating the problem with the telescope. The glitch was found during a routine performance monitoring and calibration of all 17 observing modes of the telescope.

Mission officials found out a discrepancy in data, and they zeroed in on a mode of Mid-Infrared Instrument's (MIRI) Medium Resolution Spectroscopy (MRS). The officials found that the mode was receiving less sensor throughput less than the expected amount of light -- at the longest wavelengths. No risk was seen for MIRI imaging and the instrument.

In a mission update, the officials said, "Analysis of MIRI`s Medium Resolution Spectroscopy (MRS) mode revealed that at the longest wavelengths, the throughput, or the amount of light that is ultimately registered by MIRI`s sensors, has decreased since commissioning last year."

The update said that no effect had been seen for MIRI imaging, and there was no risk to the instrument. "All other observation modes -- within MIRI and each of Webb`s other scientific instruments -- remain unaffected," it added.

The Webb team would continue MIRI observations as planned. The team would gather all relevant ground test and flight data to fully assess the MRS performance. Further test observations would be taken to completely characterise the nature of the issue using this particular mode of observation, IANS reported.

The team said that it continues to investigate the case, identify risks and explore mitigations which would potentially improve performance. The team added that one possible mitigation strategy included taking slightly longer exposures at the affected wavelengths to increase the signal-to-noise.

This was not the first time that the MIRI faced a glitch with the MRS. Last year, the instrument had a stuck grating wheel for a few months between August and November, but MIRI was still able to observe in other modes.

