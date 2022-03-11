It's not photoshop! Rainbow-coloured fish discovered living off the coast of Maldives

A new rainbow-coloured fish has been discovered apparently living in the 'twilight zone' far beneath the waves off the coast of the Maldives. It was found living at depths ranging from 40 to 70 meters beneath the ocean's surface.

The scientific name of this rose-veiled fairy wrasse is Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa. The wrasses are a family, Labridae, of marine fish, many of which are brightly coloured.

Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa, the name of this stunning fish is based on its pink hues. It is inspired by the national flower of the Maldives, which is the pink rose. 'Finifenmaa' means rose in the local Maldivian language - Dhivehi.

Focusing on the details and specifications of the fish, a study has been published Tuesday (March 8) in the journal ZooKeys.

This is the first fish to be described by a Maldivian scientist Ahmed Najeeb, who is a co-author of the study and biologist at the Maldives Marine Research Institute.

Najeeb said, "It has always been foreign scientists who have described species found in the Maldives without much involvement from local scientists, even those that are endemic to the Maldives."

"This time it is different and getting to be part of something for the first time has been really exciting, especially having the opportunity to work alongside top ichthyologists on such an elegant and beautiful species," he added.