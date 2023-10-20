It took 200 years for scientists to find secret hidden chambers in ancient crumbling pyramid

The Pyramid of Sahure is a pyramid complex which was built in the late 26th to 25th century BC for the Egyptian pharaoh Sahure of the Fifth Dynasty. It is located in the Abusir Pyramid complex, just south of Giza.

It was first probed in 1836 by egyptologist John Perring, who noticed a debris-filled passageway when he was excavating the Pyramid of Sahure.

He was the only person who was able to break off and clean the entrance as well as the descending. Perring felt there could be storage rooms beyond the pyramid's corridor after he analysed the floor designs based on his understanding.

Now almost 200 years after his prediction, secret chambers hidden have been discovered in this ancient crumbling pyramid.

Over a period of time, certain parts of the pyramid collapse due to temperature changes, high humidity, and windy conditions.

After Perring, a second egyptologist, Ludwig Borchardt, also excavated the site in the early 1900s, but he dismissed Perring's allegations and failed to search for the hidden chambers.

Now, Perring analysis proved to be true by a joint Egyptian-German team working to restore the pyramid.

The researchers scanned the exterior and inner corridors and chambers using lidar, a tool that uses laser pulses to pierce obstructions such as tree canopies or walls to discover what lies beyond.

According to Egyptologist Mohamed Ismail Khaled of Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg, who supervised the restoration team, the newly discovered chambers are likely storage rooms for burial artefacts belonging to royal monarchs.

As quoted by The Sun, the team said: "This groundbreaking project represents a significant milestone in the understanding of the Sahura pyramid and its historical significance."

"Although the northern and southern parts of these magazines, especially the ceiling and the original floor, are badly damaged, remnants of the original walls and parts of the floor can still be seen.

"During restoration, a balance between preservation and presentation was pursued to ensure the structural integrity of the rooms while making them accessible for future study and potentially the public.

"The discovery and restoration of the storerooms is expected to revolutionise the view of historical development of pyramid structures and challenge existing paradigms in the field," they added.

Sahure was a Fifth Dynasty pharaoh who ruled circa 2400 BCE. According to one account, Sahure was not of royal blood, but was the son of Ra, the Sun deity. His pyramid, like that of other pharaohs, served as a memorial to his reign.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE