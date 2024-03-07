It once rained for 2 million years on Earth and then dinosaurs reigned supreme

The planet Earth is still full of mysteries. The more we deep dive into its formation and composition, the more we are left spellbound and shocked. One such shocking episode in the history of Earth is of the Carnian pluvial period, in which, it is believed that our planet received continuous rain for millions of years.

The non-stop downpour of years always intrigued researchers. This period helped sprout life on Blue Planet, and now the scientists think they know why and how.

When it rained on Earth for millions of years...

During the time of Pangea, which was approximately 200-300 million years ago, the Earth was a big supercontinent made up of the entire world’s land mass. Our planet was a completely different place back then.

Scientists believe, during that time, there was a period where it rained for about one to two million years. In the 1970s and 80s, geologists discovered unusual layers deposited in some of the ancient rocks that dated some 232-4 million years back.

One team of researchers in the eastern Alps studied a layer of siliclastic sedimentation deposited within carbonate formations, while another team in the UK analysed a layer of grey rock embedded within the renowned red stone characteristic of the region.

These two findings, along with other studies from different parts of the world, pointed to a similar conclusion - at one point, the Earth had quite a long dry spell and then it began to rain.

Geologists were able to conclude that at the beginning of the age of the dinosaurs, there was an unusually wet period. This period has come to be known as the Carnian pluvial event, or Carnian pluvial episode.

This fascinating event in the geological history of the Earth called for a greater understanding of why it started to rain for so long.

Massive volcanic eruption triggered rains for a prolonged period

Scientists now believe that the increase in humidity is attributed to a significant surge in moisture levels, possibly triggered by a massive volcanic eruption in the Wrangellia Large Igneous Province. Due to this, it rained for millions of years.

This event likely led to a rise in global temperatures, subsequently warming the oceans and increasing atmospheric moisture content.

A study published in the Journal of the Geological Society suggested that the wet period was advantageous for dinosaurs. This period of increased moisture allowed them to diversify, following a tumultuous era marked by frequent volcanic eruptions.

The researchers wrote - “In the wake of wide extinctions of plants and key herbivores on land, the dinosaurs were seemingly the main beneficiaries in the time of recovery.”

"It may have been one of the most important [rapid events] in the history of life in terms of its role in allowing not only the ‘age of dinosaurs’ but also the origins of most key clades that form the modern fauna of terrestrial tetrapods, namely the turtles, crocodiles, lizards and mammals."