ISRO’s next Mars mission to deploy rover, drone on red planet: Report

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to send a rotocopter to Mars along with a lander, claimed several media reports. The ambitious mission will be executed as a follow-up to ISRO’s Mangalyaan Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) which reached its end of life in 2022.

According to ISRO’s plan, the project will see a lander touchdown on the red planet, which will deploy a rover as well as a drone, along the lines of the Ingenuity quadcopter of the American space agency NASA. The quadcopter recently completed its unprecedented three-year mission where it completed 72 flights.

It is believed that ISRO’s drone programme is still in the conceptual stage. The drone is expected to fly as high as 100 metres in thin Martian air.

The drone will carry out aerial exploration of the red planet, using its suitable payloads, sensors and equipment. It will carry the Martian Boundary Layer Explorer (Marble).

The marble mission is expected to help scientists understand Martian weather patterns and climate history. The mission will also aid future exploration missions and predict future conditions.

The drone will conduct vertical profiling of atmospheric parameters and perform in-situ measurements in the near-surface boundary layers of Mars.

The Mars Orbiter Mission's triumph and India's forthcoming Martian drone expedition demonstrate India's rising prowess in space exploration. ISRO has earned praise from global counterparts like NASA and its MAVEN team, showcasing the collaborative spirit driving humanity's quest to explore the cosmos. From lunar endeavours to Mars missions, India's commitment to advancing our understanding of space is evident.

In summary, ISRO's announcement of a Martian drone mission marks another significant stride in India's ambitious space exploration journey. Building upon the success of the Mars Orbiter Mission, this new endeavour aims to redefine boundaries and offer a glimpse into a bright future.