Is northern lights-style aurora in Uranus hiding key to alien life? Scientists hint so

In a stunning claim, the scientists have stated that an infrared northern lights-style aurora which was spotted on Uranus is likely to be holding the key to finding alien life.



The scientific researchers spotted the aurora on the distant planet while they were observing the temperatures of the gas giants in the Solar System and hoping that their findings could explain the magnetic fields of other planets, which are closer to Earth.



This is likely to help researchers discover if alien life is being supported by distant planets.



Speaking about the discovery, University of Leicester's Physicist Emma Thomas, who was the lead author of the new study, stated, "The temperature of all the gas giant planets, including Uranus, are hundreds of degrees Kelvin/Celsius above what models predict if only warmed by the Sun, leaving us with the big question of how these planets are so much hotter than expected?"

"By analysing Uranus’s aurora which directly connects to both the planet's magnetic field and atmosphere, we can make predictions about the atmospheres and magnetic fields of these worlds and hence their suitability for life,” she added while speaking to the Daily Star.



"Our results will go on to broaden our knowledge of ice giant auroras and strengthen our understanding of planetary magnetic fields in our solar system, at exoplanets and even our own planet,” the researcher said.

Extraterrestrials hiding in deep oceans of Uranus' moons?

Scientists, earlier this year, announced that they have found chances of active oceans deep beneath the surfaces of two of the 27 moons orbiting Uranus, where there is a possibility of the presence of extraterrestrials (ETs).



Scientists have been very hopeful lately of finding signs of life in any corner of the universe in the next few years. As per Professor Michelle Dougherty, it should be "surprising" if no presence of life is detected on one of the freezing moons of Jupiter.

WATCH | Aliens in Mexico? Sensational claim on aliens Lead scientist of the European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Juice mission, Professor Michelle Dougherty said, "It would be surprising if there wasn't life on one of the icy moons of Jupiter."



Adam Archon, who claimed himself to be a “time-traveller”, said that aliens are likely to be closer than what we believe. "In fact, we have known of the existence of aliens before 2028, but it isn't until 2028 that it becomes public knowledge. It was just kept secret until they released it publicly. I can confirm that aliens do not come from space, but I cannot elaborate on where they come from because of the possibility of a paradox,” he had stated, reported mirror.co.uk.

(With inputs from agencies)

