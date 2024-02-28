Intelligent aliens can also not beat humans in space travel: study

According to a new study, even if an intelligent species exists, the physical constraints which are present on some planets are likely to prevent them from taking any step in space travel.

The research article, which was published in the Journal of the British Interplanetary Society, looked into the possibility of alien civilisations

which may exist in other worlds, and the factors that may influence their ability to explore space.

The researchers studied the influence exerted by the escape velocity of the planet permitting a species to launch into space and explore the Solar System.

The escape velocity of Earth is 11.2 km/s, which is more than 40,000 kph and is the speed which a rocket should attain to escape the gravitational pull of our planet.

In recent studies, the super-Earth planets which scientists have identified as potential candidates for hosting alien life, have comparatively higher masses and gravity.

Aliens likely to deal with higher escape velocities: report

The planets are likely to have more than 10 Earth masses, which means intelligent alien civilisations living on them are likely to deal with higher escape velocities.

“It could therefore be the case that an intelligent species on these planets would never be able to travel into space due to sheer physical impossibility,” said Elio Quiroga, the study’s author and a professor at the Universidad del Atlántico Medio in Spain, as reported by Science Alert.

In the study, Dr Quiroga calculated the likely escape velocity needed in some of the planets outside the solar system and introduced a measure called the Exoplanet Escape Factor (Fex).The research added that space travel is unlikely on a planet with a Fex value of 2.2.

Watch: NASA Chief says Aliens exist | This World “Values of Fex greater than 2.2 would make space travel unlikely for the exoplanet’s inhabitants,” the study emphasised.

“They would not be able to leave the planet using any conceivable amount of fuel, nor would a viable rocket structure withstand the pressures involved in the process, at least with the materials we know,” wrote Dr Quiroga.

For such aliens, not only leaving super-Earths but also re-entry of spacecraft will also pose significant challenges.