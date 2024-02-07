Aliens made the meteor that hit Earth 10 years ago, scientist claims

A meteor that hit the Earth some 10 years ago has terrestrial traces on it. A new study conducted by astrophysicist, Avi Loeb on the fragments of a meteor suggests that a meteor might have come to Earth from an alien civilisation. The remains of the meteor were recovered from the Pacific Ocean to find the origin of it.

Loeb claims that these pieces of meteor could be “billions of years old” and have travelled to Earth from interstellar space situated outside the Solar System.

Loeb also dismissed the previous claims of many astronomers and physicists that the meteor was made up of human-produced coal ash. Instead, he said, they are nowhere close to anything on Earth.

The 850 tiny metallic spheres of the meteor, when analysed in three separate labs reveal that they were made of some “alien” elements, said Loeb.

Fragments of meteor comprise “alien” elements

The data from the analysis conducted at the three labs revealed that up to 10 per cent of the meteor fragments contained elements that are not found in the Solar System. They were a new class of differentiated elemental composition called BeLaU- made of Beryllium, Lanthanum and Uranium. Though these elements are found on Earth, the patterns in which they were arranged in the fragments do not match our planet’s alloys.

"What we did was compare the 55 elements from the periodic table in the coal ash to those special pellets we found," said Loeb. "And obviously it's very different. It raises the possibility that it may have been a traveller-like meteorite artificially created by another civilisation."

Avi said the fragments' chemical composition was different from familiar Solar System meteors.

"We interpret it as being from outside the Solar System. It constitutes the first recognised interstellar meteor", claims Loeb.

The technical name of the meteor that crashed to Earth 10 years ago is- CNEOS1 2014-01-08. It has a diametre of 1.5 ft, a mass of 1,014 lb pounds and a pre-impact velocity of 37.3 miles per second. Loeb’s team recovered fragments of it last year off the coast of Manus Islands, Papua New Guinea.

Since then, many independent scientists have been trying to figure out its origin. Loeb believes that his theory of meteor’s origin could be man’s first proof aliens exist.

"The universe is so vast and instead of continuing to tell ourselves that there is nothing like us we should look for it. They don't care about us because we've only been on Earth for a few million years. They probably started the journey billions of years ago", said Loeb.