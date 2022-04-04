Indian Space start-up 'Pixxel' to have constellation of 20 satellites by 2024

Having successfully accomplished the launch and deployment of their first-ever satellite, Indian space start-up Pixxel is working on an ambitious goal of having 20 satellites in orbit by end of 2024. It was on April 1st that 'Shakuntala' the firm's first satellite was orbited by SpaceX Transporter 4, a rideshare mission carrying satellites from various countries. While the current satellite is a technology demonstrator, that will validate the capabilities, the upcoming satellites are going to get bigger, better equipped and meant to endure for longer in the harsh conditions of Low Earth Orbit. WION spoke to Awais Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Pixxel to understand the significance of their latest achievement and the projects that lay ahead.

The company had planned to design, build and test two of its technology demonstrator satellites - Anand and Shakuntala, to prepare for launch in 2021. However, owing to the pandemic and some component supply issues, this was delayed. "We had planned to launch Anand in early 2021 onboard India's PSLV rocket, but the Covid-induced delay in India's space launch activities pushed the schedule behind. As of now, we expect that Anand will be launched in the next PSLV mission by the Indian Space Research Organization(ISRO). When we came across the SpaceX rideshare mission, we decided to orbit Shakuntala using the Falcon 9 rocket and that's how our maiden mission was accomplished", Awais says.

Pixxel's satellites perform what is known as Hyperspectral imaging, a process of mapping the earth in highest detail and using that data for various applications such as monitoring agriculture, mining, oil exploration etc. Simply put, Hyperspectral imaging sees much more than conventional satellites and the human eye, thus making the data useful for a wide range of applications. "Existing satellites that perform multispectral imaging operate in up to 10 bands, whereas Hyperspectral technology helps imaging in 160 bands. Only ISRO, NASA and the European Space Agency have launched Satellites meant for Hyperspectral imaging. On a commercial basis, we offer the data obtained from this Hyperspectral imaging to more than 50 clients across America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. They use the data we provide to monitor mines, assess levels of Nitrogen, Phosphorous and Potassium in soil, explore minerals, detect leaks in oil and gas pipelines etc." he explained.

Weighing all of 15kgs each, Anand and Shakuntala are technology demonstration satellites. They will help demonstrate the company's capabilities and also provide data that can be used by clients. However, Pixxel is working on launching six more satellites soon, to augment the functions of Shakuntala and Anand. In addition to this, the company will be launching 12 satellites by early 2024. "Our upcoming satellites will weigh 40kg each and will have an operational life of 7years, whereas the current satellite weighs only 15kg and can function up to 3 years. The future versions will also have 5meter resolution(ability to distinguish between objects that are 5meters apart), whereas the current satellite has a 10meter resolution. We offer such high resolution specifically to meet our client's requirements", Awais added.



With 8 satellites expected to be in orbit soon, Pixxel says it will be capable of mapping the generating hyperspectral imagery of the whole world, once in two days. Once they have the 12 additional satellites in orbit, the Indian company is expected to be able to provide whole-earth mapping on a daily basis. According to the CEO, once ISRO's launch activity resumes to its usual frequency, they would launch the new members of the constellation on-board Indian rockets.