In major breakthrough, study discovers 42 new genes linked to increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease

According to a UK university, researchers have identified 42 genes associated with increased risk of Alzheimer's disease.

The research published in the journal Nature Genetics informed that the genome of more than 100,000 people with Alzheimer’s disease were studied and it was compared with 600,000 healthy individuals in order to find out more about genetic makeup.

"This study more than doubles the number of identified genes influencing risk for the more common form of Alzheimer’s disease," Dr Rebecca Sims, co-leader of the study said.

The study showed specific biological signalling pathway involving TNF-alpha, a protein which plays an important role in the "inflammation and the immune system" was "implicated in Alzheimer's".

The study also found "dysfunction of microglia, immune cells in the brain that are responsible for eliminating toxic substances that contribute to disease pathology."

The study is considered a breakthrough in dementia research as scientists study how likely patients with cognitive impairment may develop Alzheimer's within three years of first showing symptoms.

Although the current research is not intended to be used in clinical practice, however, the report said researchers hope it would help to improve the evaluation of new drugs in clinical trials.

The research hopes to identify people who have the greatest risk of developing Alzheimer's before they develop the condition and also broaden studies on demographics since the present study is primarily conducted on Caucasian populations.

The worldwide study involved genome samples from the EU, Argentina, New Zealand, UK, US, Canada, Iceland, Australia and Brazil.

(With inputs from Agencies)