In major breakthrough, scientists discover ‘kill switch' that can kill cancer

In a major breakthrough, scientists have reportedly discovered a ‘kill switch’ that triggers the death of cancer cells. California experts from UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center in Sacramento said they identified a protein on a receptor that can be designed to kill cancer cells.

"CD95 receptors, also known as Fas, are called death receptors. These protein receptors reside on cell membranes.

When activated, they release a signal that causes the cells to self-destruct," the cancer centre said in a statement.

How is the therapy carried out?

The researchers have named it CAR T-cell therapy, which involves collecting T cells from the patient’s blood and then genetically modifying them in a lab to produce receptors called chimeric antigen receptors (CARs).

After modifying them, these cells are then injected back into the patient’s body, in the bloodstream.

Watch: Almost 300,000 women to be given drug to prevent breast cancer × "We have found the most critical epitope for cytotoxic Fas signaling, as well as CAR T-cell bystander anti-tumor function,” said Jogender Tushir-Singh, an associate professor in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology and senior author of the study.

Limitation

As of now, the therapy has shown promising efficacy against liquid cancer, leukaemia and other blood cancers. As per scientists, it has shown “meager success” against solid tumours such as breast, lung, and bowel cancer.

According to Tushir-Singh, it remains the biggest challenge so far.

However, the team is hopeful that the therapy can evolve to target solid cancer as well in the near future.

"Modulating Fas may also extend the benefits of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy to solid tumors like ovarian cancer," the statement by the team reads.

“Previous efforts to target this receptor have been unsuccessful. But now that we’ve identified this epitope, there could be a therapeutic path forward to target Fas in tumors,” Tushir-Singh added.