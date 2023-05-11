In a first, wearable skin patch can now treat peanut allergies in toddlers

A wearable patch can now keep severe allergic reaction to peanuts in toddlers at bay, according to the results of a clinical trial. The late-stage trial, which included more than 200 children aged one to three with peanut allergies, found that after applying the experimental patch for over 22 hours a day for a year, 67 per cent were able to endure 300 to 1,000 milligrams of peanut protein, the equivalent of one to four peanut kernels. The findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“Amazingly, not only did it raise the amount of peanut [tolerance] in these children, but the nature of the reaction also changed. There was a decrease in the number of severe reactions,” Dr Matthew Greenhawt, the study’s lead author and director of the Food Challenge and Research Unit at Children’s Hospital Colorado told NBC news.

The patch called Viaskin manufactured by biopharmaceutical firm DBV Technologies, contains a small dose of peanut protein equal to about 1/1,000th of a peanut kernel.

A new patch is applied every day and worn between the shoulder blades so the skin absorbs the protein.

Immune cells then carry the protein to different parts of the body, where they help subdue the allergic response.

There are no approved treatments for children under four with peanut allergies.

However, the Food and Drug Administration has authorised Palforzia, a powder that may be combined with food such as applesauce, yoghurt or pudding, for children aged 4 to 17. Similarly, the powder is intended to reduce the chance of severe allergic responses in children by gradually raising their tolerance to peanuts.

The Viaskin trial, however, is the first to study a non-oral option for the 0-4 age category.

According to Dr Pharis Mohideen, chief medical officer of DBV Technologies, the purpose of Viaskin isn't to get children to tolerate peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches or to entirely eradicate an allergy.

“We’re trying to build a protective layer for them so that if there is an accidental peanut exposure, they won’t have a reaction, or that reaction will be very mild and not send them to the emergency room,” he told NBC news.

Getting children with peanut allergies to the stage where they can tolerate several peanut kernels, according to Mohideen, is "absolutely life-changing" and would alleviate parents' concerns about taking their children to restaurants or on planes.

“If a label says ‘may contain peanuts,’ but you know you can tolerate a full peanut kernel, the likelihood that that product is safe is pretty high,” he added.

A peanut allergy affects around one in every 50 children in the United States. According to a 2018 survey, the frequency of peanut allergies in the country increased over the preceding two decades, although the causes for the development are unclear.

Peanut allergies affect up to 20 per cent of people, while some people's allergies increase over time.