Implant helps paralysed man make social media post with just thought in Australia

Anything is possible nowadays. All you need to do is just think and technological advancements will do the rest.

Well, we are not kidding, it’s true.

A paralysed man, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), has been able to make a post on social media “using only direct thought” in Australia on Thursday.

Also Read: Now, China develops AI 'prosecutor'

Philip O’Keefe has the disease, which causes paralysis. But still he is able to share thoughts with others by involving no muscle activity whatsoever. It has been made possible by a company called Synchron.

no need for keystrokes or voices. I created this tweet just by thinking it. #helloworldbci — Thomas Oxley (@tomoxl) December 23, 2021 ×

The post made by 62-year-old O’Keefe on Twitter said, “I created this tweet just by thinking it.” It was posted to the account of Synchron CEO Thomas Oxley.

As per the firm, the ‘first direct-thought tweet’ was made wirelessly by brain of O’Keefe.

Also Read | Social networking in Stone Age: 50,000-year-old social network discovered in Africa

After ALS led to progressive paralysis, O’Keefe got a brain computer interface, which is called ‘Stentrode’, installed in 2020.

The implant has been “designed to enable patients to wirelessly control digital devices through thought.” It has been inserted via jugular vein in order to avoid drilling into the skull.

“Now, I just think about where on the computer I want to click, and I can email, bank, shop, and now message the world via Twitter,” the company cited O’Keefe as saying – or thinking.

(With inputs from agencies)