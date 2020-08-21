Human consumption to Earth's resources fall in 2020

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new report has claimed that the human consumption of earth's resources witnessed a fall in 2020.

The researchers shared this data on Saturday when the world marked Earth Overshoot Day, the date when humanity has consumed all the biological resources that Earth can renew annually.

Also read | Greta Thunberg urges Merkel to get out of climate 'comfort zone'

According to the Global Footprint Network, this day has seen a rise since the 1970s, but this year this day was observed on August 22, almost a month more than last year on July 29.

Also read | World renowned climate scientist Konrad Steffen dies after falling through thin ice

The group also said there has been 9.3 per cent fall in humanity's footprint as compared to last year.

However, Mathis Wackernagel, president of Global Footprint Network said these figures are "not something to celebrate", adding "it's not done by design, it's done by disaster."

Coronavirus has killed nearly 800,000 people across the globe and led to strict lockdowns earlier this year in several countries, which caused a slowdown in industrial activities, and vehicular pollution, among others.

The research has also found that coronavirus led to a 14.5 per cent drop in CO2 emissions compared to last year and an 8.4 per cent fall in commercial forestry, due to less demand prompting less harvest.