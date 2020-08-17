World renowned climate scientist Konrad Steffen dies after falling through thin ice

Konrad Steffen, a well-renowned climate scientist who studied melting ice sheets, died on Saturday after falling through thin ice in Greenland into a watery crevasse.

Steffen, who is the Director of the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research, has been researching on climate change for over 30 years and looked at its impacts on the Arctic and Antarctic.

Konrad Steffen, our Scientific Director, tragically died in an accident in Greenland. He was a passionate scientist and great friend to the SPI team. We are grateful for the time spent with him and we are committed to continuing his mission.https://t.co/ITmX8AhrI1 pic.twitter.com/BYXZFYo0uC — SwissPolarInstitute (@SwissPolar) August 11, 2020 ×

Konrad died near a research station known as "Swiss Camp" that was founded by him Greenland 30 years ago.

Steffen was born in 1952 and got his doctorate from ETH Zurich in Switzerland in 1984. Konrad became a professor of climatology at the University of Colorado in 1990. He also served as the director of the university's Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) from 2005 to 2012. He then left to direct the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research.