Human brain not designed to stay awake past midnight. Here's why

The human mind is not designed to be awake after midnight, according to a new theory that was published this year in Frontiers in Network Physiology. According to the study's authors, an alert mind is more perceptive of negative than pleasant feelings after midnight. They emphasise that staying up later than usual can cause the mind to become more receptive to thoughts of self-harm.

According to the research, these variations may be significantly influenced by the human circadian rhythm, which is the body's natural internal process that synchronises the sleep-wake cycle every 24 hours.

Previous research has examined the negative effects of interrupted or insufficient sleep, including heightened stress, cardiovascular conditions, and dopamine changes that may even result in addiction.

Furthermore, uninterrupted sleep the previous night contributes to the next's improved intellect and general health. In light of this, the researchers decided to investigate if nocturnal wakefulness, or choosing to be awake during the biological or circadian night, causes maladaptive behaviours, or actions that are counter to one's own interests, such as violent crime, drug usage, and even suicide thinking. The researchers examined "how mood, reward processing, and executive function differ during nighttime wakefulness," according to their research.

The empirical data from previous studies on sleep and its effects on cognition and functioning were examined by the researchers. They contend that the human body and mind function according to a circadian clock, acting and feeling a certain way at particular times. As a result, although molecular and brain functions are active during the day, the body seeks rest at night.

Maladaptive behaviour may be influenced by nighttime wakefulness for evolutionary reasons as well. Due to the high risk of being hunted at night when early humans lived in the wild, the brain became more sensitive to unpleasant stimuli at this time.

(With inputs from agencies)



